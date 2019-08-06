FC Halifax Town 2-0 Hartlepool United: Boss Wild praises his resolute Shaymen after second successive win

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild praised his side's resilience after their 2-0 win over Hartlepool kept them top of the National League.

Goals in the second-half by Josh Staunton and Tobi Sho-Silva saw off Hartlepool in-front of 2,632 supporters at a buoyant Shay.

"We needed to play a different way tonight," Wild said. "The first 25 minutes they had the better of us, and we were all over the place.

"But tactically we just tweaked it to stop their threat, and I thought after we did that we looked stronger and dominated the game better."

When asked what he changed, Wild said: "Nothing formationally, just how we defended against (Nicky) Featherstone.

"We didn't expect them to come with a diamond, so we just stopped Featherstone getting on the ball because he was running the game the first 25 minutes."

Wild felt his side improved after half-time: "Certainly, I thought we drove forward, we looked more dominant as a team, and we've got so much attacking threat in our team, and you saw you excellently taken goals tonight."

But it was Town's hard-work and determination that most impressed Wild.

"Everybody keeps saying we're just a footballing side but what you saw tonight was resilience, was backs-against-the-wall, defending our own box," he said.

"It was a workmanlike performance, and it shows we've got many facets to our game, and it shows we can win in different ways."

Wild said Hartlepool put Town under strong pressure after Staunton's opening goal.

"But we stood firm," he said, "stood resolute, and when we got the second goal, it killed the game."

Town have a 100 per cent record after two games, following Saturday's 4-1 win at Ebbsfleet.

"I'm really pleased," Wild added, "really pleased to score some goals. That's what's been lacking here last year.

"I'm really pleased to score the type of goal we're scoring, and really pleased with the clean sheet."