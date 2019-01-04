FC Halifax Town: Defender Hanson joins Shaymen on permanent deal

Defender Jacob Hanson has joined FC Halifax Town on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell from Bradford City.

The right-back has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at The Shay after making a big impression in his 29 appearances so far this season.

The 21-year-old initially joined Halifax on loan last season, but injuries restricted him to very few appearances.

However, he has been in superb form for Town this campaign, and becomes the club’s second signing in less than a week after striker Scott Quigley joined Halifax on loan from Blackpool for the rest of the season.

Town boss Jamie Fullarton said: “We’re pleased to secure Jacob on a permanent contract.

“It‘s been evident and clear during his loan spell with us that Jacob has made great progress and made a telling contribution on the pitch which we look forward to continuing over the next two and a half years as we look to develop him further.”