Five-star Barnsley PFA representation speaks volumes about Reds' progress, says Dale Tonge

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Dale Tonge believes that the club's five-strong representation in the PFA League One Team of the Year speaks volumes about the Reds' progress this season

The second-placed Reds, who can take another step towards automatic promotion with a victory over Blackpool at Oakwell on Saturday, have become just the third Yorkshire side to see a quintet of players named in a yearly line-up since the start of the PFA awards in 1973-74.

Adam Davies, Ethan Pinnock, Dimitri Cavare, Alex Mowatt and Kieffer Moore were been named in the line-up.

Tonge, who confirmed that the Reds have no fresh injury issues ahead of the weekend's home game with Pool, said: "I think it speaks volumes, not just for the individuals, but the team as a whole and the squad especially that these players have been recognised.

"And hopefully it is just rewards come the end of the season.

On the return to the fray of Moore, who made an earlier-than-expected return to the first team over the Easter programme, he added: "I was surprised. He came through the protocols last week and it just shows the determination and character of the lad.

"He has been outstanding while he has been away and great in the dressing room and around the group.

"It has been a long time since I heard an ovation like that last Friday. It was quite special."

Meanwhile, Tonge is still not ruling out Barnsley potentially pipping Luton to the title with two games to go.

He added: "We are only three points behind, so why not. All we can do is focus on us and get the next six points and if we do that, what will be, will be."