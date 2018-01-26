Flashback: Memorable FA Cup Fourth Round ties for Yorkshire clubs

LET'S face it, the fourth round FA Cup draw for Yorkshire's remaining clientele is hardly glamourous, is it..

But we have had our fair share of crackers before. Think back to 2015, with Bradford City producing arguably the biggest FA Cup upset of all time by sinking Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in their own back garden in a monumental shock, with Middlesbrough's win at Manchester City completing a famous weekend. Here's a reminder of some of those classics - for supporters seeking to get into the cup spirit.