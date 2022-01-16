The Millers manager felt his side were the only team trying to win the game before Anthony Pilkington struck deep into stoppage time to earn all three points for the hosts.

Warne was unhappy with some elements of the refereeing as Rotherham ended the day outside the League One automatic promotion places for the first time since mid-November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is no disrespect to Fleetwood but I thought we were the only team trying to win the game,” said Warne, whose side dropped to third following the defeat.

“They were slowing the game down no end and I’m not too sure about the officiating, I thought we were on the wrong end of a couple of decisions but we could have taken a chance earlier in the game and didn’t. Then, the longer the game goes on and we’re trying to win it, we probably risked it by throwing bodies forward.

“I just didn’t think we created enough clear-cut chances in the second half. We got into really good positions, one versus one out wide and we put crosses into the box but we just didn’t create enough in the second half to win it. I said to the lads before the game that our fans have travelled and they were singing promotion songs and we haven’t done anything. We’ve got half a season left and if you want to have a good season you need to come to these places and pick points up.

“We didn’t come just for a point and to get nothing is hugely disappointing.”

Fleetwood Town: Cairns; Johnson, Clarke, Jules, Andrew; Batty; Johnston (Nsiala 45), Camps (Matete 85); Lane, Harrison, Hayes (Pilkington 67). Unused substitutes: Crellin, Morris, Boyle and McMillan.

Paul Warne: Unhappy.

Rotherham: Vickers; Edmonds-Green, Wood, Ihiekwe; Ogbene, Wiles, Barlaser, Rathbone, Ferguson; Smith, Grigg (Kayode 45). Unused substitutes:Johansson, Harding, Mattock, Lindsay, Odoffin, Ladapo.