Fleetwood Town 2 Doncaster Rovers 1: Niall Ennis goal not enough to save Rovers

Fleetwood secured a first home win since November as they held on to deservedly beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1.

Joey Barton's side moved back into contention for the play-offs, where they sit five points adrift, after ending a run of five consecutive draws at Highbury Stadium.

Ched Evans and Harry Souttar netted for the Cod Army, with Niall Ennis halving the deficit for Rovers 10 minutes after half-time.

Fleetwood bossed the opening half-hour in blustery conditions, with Souttar's early effort being headed off the line by Tom Anderson.

Jack Sowerby's shot was deflected just off target, while Josh Morris also saw a shot saved by Seny Dieng.

Town struck the opener 10 minutes before the break - Morris' in-swinging corner kick was met by skipper Evans, and though his initial close-range strike was saved by Dieng, the Fleetwood striker lashed the rebound home.

Rovers' Kieran Sadlier saw a powerful shot saved by Alex Cairns just before half-time.

Defender Souttar made it 2-0 in the 49th minute, poking home from 10 yards after Rovers failed to clear Danny Andrew's free-kick into the box.

Rovers had hope when Ennis fired home from an angle after Sadlier's initial strike was blocked.