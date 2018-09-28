Fleetwood Town v Barnsley: Kieffer Moore setting fresh targets with Reds

IT probably will not be lost upon Kieffer Moore that on this same weekend last season, he put himself on the cusp of reaching the double-figure mark for the campaign.

That, of course, arrived in the red of Rotherham United and not of current club Barnsley and while the marksman’s seasonal haul of six is nothing to be sniffed at, he clearly wants and expects more.

Clearly his own harshest critic and possessing high standards, Moore believes that he needs to be more ‘relentless’ in his pursuit of further goal-scoring excellence, which will represent music to the ears of Barnsley fans and coach Daniel Stendel.

Moore, who struck his ninth goal of 2017-18 for the Millers at the end of last September, said: “I am doing all right, but think I can be doing better.

“I want to be a bit more relentless and I need to just go for the whole duration of the game.

“My confidence is high, I know what I can do and just need to keep doing it.”

Barnsley and Moore certainly profited on their last league trip to the Red Rose county, with the Reds marksman plundering a hat-trick in a dominant 4-0 win at Keith Hill’s Rochdale.

Today’s hosts Fleetwood may be similar in stature to Dale, but have made a markedly more noticeable impact under Joey Barton, with early draws at Sunderland and Charlton speaking volumes about their prowess.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ trip to the Highbury Stadium, which proved memorable on the club’s visit in February, 2016 when they booked a place in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy final at Wembley, assistant head coach Andreas Winkler said: “I watched them at Scunthorpe a couple of weeks ago and they are a very good side with a very aggressive manager.

“The players are also aggressive and have high individual quality. We expect to face a very strong team.”

Ryan Hedges is pushing for his first start of the season for the Reds after overcoming injury and Winkler admits that represents a boost.

“Ryan gives us more options as he is a left-footed and, pacey and very big. We do not have so many players on the wings,” he added.”