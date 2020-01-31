Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers - Rovers seek to end their Cod Army jinx

MOST Doncaster Rovers supporters would suggest that it is long overdue.

Rovers are aiming to break new ground today, having never previously won at the Highbury Stadium, let alone clinched a double, with that feat in their sights today.

If we get anything over there, we are going to have to be very good. Darren Moore

The South Yorkshire outfit’s previous four visits to this corner of the Fylde coast have not yielded a victory and should they break that run today, it would sit very well with any other accomplishments so far this term.

Hosts Fleetwood, beaten 3-2 at the Keepmoat Stadium in August, have lost just one league match in their past nine outings.

A plethora of draws may represent a source of some frustration for their manager Joey Barton, yet what cannot be denied is that the Lancastrians have turned their home ground into a bit of a fortress, having lost just once in 14 home league matches this term – a 1-0 defeat by Ipswich in early October.

Rovers chief Darren Moore observed: “They have good, experienced players at this level and certainly on their home patch – as well as away from home – they are hard to beat. They are resilient and effective with a talented frontline who score goals and they will prove a difficult test.

“But it is one we look forward to. If we get anything over there, we are going to have to be very good.”

Meanwhile, Moore has wished Rakish Bingham well after electing not to hand the striker another Rovers deal at the end of his short-term contract.

The 26-year-old free agent signed a short-term deal in November but has not been retained.

“I am sure that for Rakish that there will be one or two opportunities that will come off the back of this,” said Moore.

“We wish him well going forward. He did well for us.”