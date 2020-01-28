Football clubs across the country are donating shirts in tribute to Jordan Sinnott

Football clubs across England are paying tribute to Yorkshire-born Jordan Sinnott after his tragic death at the weekend.

Mr Sinnott, 25, died on Saturday after he was attacked in Retford on Friday evening.

Jordan Sinnott, who died at the weekend

Three men have since been arrested in connection with his death.

The midfielder, who was on load at Matlock Town FC, was born in Bradford and started his career at Huddersfield Town. He also played for Halifax Town and Chesterfield.

His father, Lee Sinnott, played for Bradford City, Crystal Palace and Watford.

Now a campaign is taking off to get clubs up and down the country together and paying their own tributes to Mr Sinnott.

Friends of the footballer are calling on clubs to donate shirts with Mr Sinnott's name and the number 25 emblazoned on the back, which will be used at his funeral before being donated to Sport Relief.

Jack Hunt, who is a friend of Mr Sinnott's and a footballer for Bristol City, posted on his Twitter account: "Our dear friend Jordan Sinnott got attacked and died in hospital this past weekend, and in his memory we are getting in contact with as many clubs as we can to ask if a shirt could be donated with Sinnott 25 on the back for his funeral".

He continued: "All the shirts would [then] be donated to Sport Relief in his honour.

"If there's anything any football clubs can donate to help that would be amazing."

Clubs including Brighton & Hove Albion, Rotherham United, Walsall, Accrington Stanley and Ipswich Town have all donated their own personalised club shirts so far.