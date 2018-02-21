Football Gossip: Millwall boss concern for Sheffield Wednesday player | Huddersfield Town could end Pardew reign | Nardiello praise for Rotherham United

Here is a round-up of news involving Yorkshire’s clubs on Wednesday, February 21.

Millwall manager Neil Harris has sent a message of support to Sheffield Wednesday’s young defender Jordan Thorniley after he suffered a serious injury in last night’s game.

In the build-up to Millwall’s winner, Thorniley appeared to be caught in the face by a stray boot from Jed Wallace. The young centre-back was stretchered off the pitch after a long period and taken immediately

to hospital with facial injuries.

There was worry in both dugouts as Thorniley lay unconscious on the field, and Lions manager Neil Harris has sent the young Owls defender his best wishes.

Speaking after the game, Harris said: “First and foremost, I hope Jordan Thorniley is going to be okay.

West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew is under pressure already.

“He got a horrific injury by the looks of it. The thoughts of me and my players are with him at the minute. I thought he was playing very well.

“I haven’t seen it back. The fourth official seems to think as the ball got knocked, something like a trailing stud caught him. To be honest, I’m not really sure.

“No one in the ground thought there was anything malicious in it. It’s an accident. I’ve seen the boy and he was conscious downstairs. He’s gone to hospital.”

As yet there have been no updates on Thorniley’s condition, but Owls manager Jos Luhukay isn’t hopeful of good news, saying last night: “We will wait for an update on Jordan and hopefully it will be better

news but it does not look good at the moment.”

Daniel Nardiello was part of the 2012 Rotherham United side that won automatic promotion from League Two. He became a firm fan favourite in his two years at the club, scoring 23 goals in 51 appearances for the

Millers.

Now he has described the clubs recent run as ‘phenomenal’ and attributed their success to the current boss, speaking about Paul Warne he said: “He knows football and to see how well they’re doing recently is

phenomenal.

“I think once he got the job at Rotherham, there was no doubt in my mind that he’d be a successful manager.

“It was a great result at the weekend against Shrewsbury and I’m not surprised at all and I strongly believe that Rotherham can get promoted this year and that’s largely down to his man management skills.”

Reports are emerging that current West Brom boss Alan Pardew could lose his job, should the Baggies fail to beat Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

The former Crystal Palace manager has seen his role come under scrutiny following a dismal run of form which has seen him pick up only two wins in his 17 games in charge.

A scandal involving four of his players and a taxi in a recent trip to Barcelona have further weakened his position.

Harry Redknapp is thought to be the favourite to replace under-fire Pardew and a win by David Wagner’s men on Saturday could hasten that change.

Bradford City boss Simon Grayson says the Bantams can follow Plymouth Argyle’s blueprint to get their promotion bid back on track.

When Derek Adams’ side lost 3-1 at Valley Parade in December they were rock bottom of the division.

Since then, they have only lost once and picked up and impressive 33 points from 42 and have overtake City in seventh.

Grayson is looking to Argyle for inspiration ahead of their clash at the weekend, saying: “Plymouth have had a fantastic run of results after starting the season quite poorly. But that shows what can happen in any division.

“You get momentum, you get confidence and you can get a lot of good results.”