'Football is always a gamble' says new Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber

NEW Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber admits that his first foray in English football represents a 'gamble' - but he has stressed his confidence that the Reds will win their fight against Championship relegation.

The Austrian, 42, was officially presented to the media on Thursday afternoon, flanked by his two assistants in former Arsenal and QPR defender Matt Rose and Max Senft, who worked with Struber at Wolfsberger.

Further announcements on the rest of the make-up of Struber's backroom team are imminent.

Struber, who said that his deal until 2002, with a further year's option, does not have a relegation clause, said: "Football is always a gamble.

"I know what we can do together and this is a big challenge and not a simple task to work and stay in the league. It is a big challenge, but I love it.

I like to come out of my comfort zone and good challenges. My dream is to always work in England. it is the mother of football.

"We know we have a young team, which we can make better in tactical situations, especially in defence. We have a big faith that we will stay in this league.

"I have watched many games. The team is okay, but there are individual mistakes. I know what I must do to get rid of the mistakes.

"I see a big heart in this team, I am convinced we will change the results and performances."

Without a win in 16 games in all competitions, Barnsley are propping up the Championship table and are currently five points from safety - having already conceded 33 goals.

It has heightened talk of the need to bring in some experienced defenders in the January transfer window among supporters, but Struber has stressed that is not a current focus.

He said: "Not it is not the topic, but to play on Saturday and give a top performance. This is my focus. We will speak about new players in the next January window.

"The experience is a big advantage in the Championship or in professional football, but I am still convinced we can develop these players to have better results and situations."