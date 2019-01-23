Football Talk Podcast - New faces at Huddersfield Town and York City while old habits die hard at Leeds United ...

NEW faces rule the roost at Huddersfield Town and York City, while old hand Marcelo Bielsa continues to find himself and his Leeds United club embroiled in the Spygate furore.

Leon Wobschall joins host Phil Harrison to discuss the appointment by Premier League strugglers Town, as well as the latest on the controversy engulfing Elland Road. We also hear from Town's new boss Jan Siewert as well as Minstermen coach Steve Watson. Feel free to get in touch with your own thoughts views and questsions in the comments section below, or via email to phil.harrison@jpimedia.co.uk or via Twitter via @YPSport.