Football Talk Podcast – The League One highs and lows of Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City ...

AS the season enters the home striaght we assess the varying fortunes of Yorkshire’s three League One representatives – Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City – in our latest Football Talk podcast.

YP football writer Leon Wobschall joins host Phil Harrison to discuss the promotion hopes of Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers, while also casting an eye over whether Gary Bowyer has enough time to lift Bradford City away from the relegation trapdoor. Have a listen by clicking the link below and leave your own thoughts and predictions in the comments section at the bottom.