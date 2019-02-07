Football Talk Podcast – What needs to happen at Huddersfield Town over the coming months ...

NOW 13 points adrift of safety, it is probably only a matter of time before Huddersfield Town’s relegation from the premoer LEague after two seasons is confirmed.

The unexpected departure of David Wagner heralded the arrival of fellow German Jan Siewert, who already has one eye on next season. Chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe joins host Phil Harrison to discuss what needs to happen at the John Smith’s Stadium over the coming months. Feel free to give us your own thoughts on the Terriers in the comments section below. As well as below via Soundcloud, you can also listen to us via Anchor, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher and iTunes.