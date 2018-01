Welcome to our matchday instalment of Football Today, bringing you the latest updates for Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United, as well as looking back at last night’s Steel City derby.

Scroll through our running guide to the big match updates and reports from Yorkshire and beyond. Share your thoughts by tweeting @YPSport or by posting in the comments section at the bottom.