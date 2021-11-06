LiveFootball Today LIVE - Hull City pick up huge win at Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United are beaten, Middlesbrough are held as Buxton stun York City in the FA Cup

Welcome to our matchday instalment of Football Today, bringing you the latest updates from Barnsley, Hull City, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Harrogate Town and Yorkshire's non-league sides in FA Cup action.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:12 pm
Football Today - Keep up with all the Yorkshire sides in action today right here. Picture: Getty Images.

All five of Yorkshire's Championship clubs are in action today, with Barnsley and Hull City facing each other in a huge clash at the bottom end of the table.

Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Bradford City and Harrogate Town are in action in the first round of the FA Cup, along with a number of non-league sides from Yorkshire.

Keep up-to-date with it all right here with our running guide which provides the big match previews, live updates and reports from Yorkshire and beyond.

Football Today LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 18:51

  • A number of Yorkshire sides from across the pyramid are involved in the FA Cup this weekend
  • A huge game at the bottom of the Championship as Barnsley host Hull City
  • Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough go in search of away wins
Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 18:51

Thanks for joining us!

Another hectic day of action has come to close. Thanks for being here with us throughout it.

More reaction and analysis will be available in Monday’s Yorkshire Post, both in print and online, while tomorrow we will bring you the latest from Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United’s Premier League fixture against Leicester City.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 18:51

Wilder poised to take over at Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder set to take over at Middlesbrough following Neil Warnock's departure

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is the leading candidate to take over at Middlesbrough, according to reports.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 18:32

FA Cup round-up

FA Cup results: Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and FC Halifax Town advance as Bradford City are taken to a replay while York City and Guiseley are knocked out

Four Yorkshire sides booked their places in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 18:24

Blades fall to disappointing defeat at Blackburn

Blackburn Rovers 3 Sheffield United 1: Blades surrender early lead at Ewood Park

Sheffield United were convincingly defeated by Blackburn Rovers - who bounced back impressively from the midweek hammering against Fulham - on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 18:12

Boro held in Neil Warnock’s final game in charge

West Brom 1 Middlesbrough 1: Boro held in Neil Warnock's final game

Neil Warnock was denied victory in what proved to be his final game as Middlesbrough manager as they were held to a 1-1 draw at West Brom.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 18:04

Late defeat for Huddersfield Town in Cardiff

Cardiff City 2 Huddersfield Town 1: Terriers denied by late Kieffer Moore double

Kieffer Moore’s late double saw Cardiff fight back to earn a desperately-needed 2-1 win at home to Huddersfield Town, who dropped points late on for the second game running.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 17:40

BREAKING NEWS

Neil Warnock has left Middlesbrough by mutual consent.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 17:39

A significant day at Oakwell

Barnsley FC 0 Hull City 2: Reds plumb depths as City secure deserved victory

TWO YEARS ago in another November fixture between these sides at Oakwell, Barnsley revived their survival fight and produced a big catalyst to their season with a fine victory over Yorkshire rivals Hull.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 17:25

York City stunned by Buxton in the FA Cup

York City left embarrassed as Minstermen have a lover's tiff with the FA Cup

Much more of this and York City will fall out of love with the FA Cup.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 17:39

FULL TIME SCORES

There were some big results across the Championship and the FA Cup this afternoon - here’s how the Yorkshire sides got on.

Championship

Barnsley 0-2 Hull City

Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Sheffield United

Cardiff City 2-1 Huddersfield Town

West Brom 1-1 Middlesbrough

FA Cup

Scunthorpe United 0-1 Doncaster Rovers

AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Guiseley

Bradford City 1-1 Exeter City

Harrogate Town 2-1 Wrexham

Rotherham United 3-0 Bromley

FC Halifax Town 7-4 Maidenhead United

York City 0-1 Buxton

