Football Today LIVE

All five of Yorkshire's Championship clubs are in action today, with Barnsley and Hull City facing each other in a huge clash at the bottom end of the table.
Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Bradford City and Harrogate Town are in action in the first round of the FA Cup, along with a number of non-league sides from Yorkshire.
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 18:51
- A number of Yorkshire sides from across the pyramid are involved in the FA Cup this weekend
- A huge game at the bottom of the Championship as Barnsley host Hull City
- Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough go in search of away wins
Wilder poised to take over at Middlesbrough
Chris Wilder set to take over at Middlesbrough following Neil Warnock's departure
Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is the leading candidate to take over at Middlesbrough, according to reports.
FA Cup round-up
FA Cup results: Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and FC Halifax Town advance as Bradford City are taken to a replay while York City and Guiseley are knocked out
Four Yorkshire sides booked their places in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.
Blades fall to disappointing defeat at Blackburn
Blackburn Rovers 3 Sheffield United 1: Blades surrender early lead at Ewood Park
Sheffield United were convincingly defeated by Blackburn Rovers - who bounced back impressively from the midweek hammering against Fulham - on Saturday afternoon.
Boro held in Neil Warnock’s final game in charge
West Brom 1 Middlesbrough 1: Boro held in Neil Warnock's final game
Neil Warnock was denied victory in what proved to be his final game as Middlesbrough manager as they were held to a 1-1 draw at West Brom.
Late defeat for Huddersfield Town in Cardiff
Cardiff City 2 Huddersfield Town 1: Terriers denied by late Kieffer Moore double
Kieffer Moore’s late double saw Cardiff fight back to earn a desperately-needed 2-1 win at home to Huddersfield Town, who dropped points late on for the second game running.
BREAKING NEWS
Neil Warnock has left Middlesbrough by mutual consent.
A significant day at Oakwell
Barnsley FC 0 Hull City 2: Reds plumb depths as City secure deserved victory
TWO YEARS ago in another November fixture between these sides at Oakwell, Barnsley revived their survival fight and produced a big catalyst to their season with a fine victory over Yorkshire rivals Hull.
York City stunned by Buxton in the FA Cup
York City left embarrassed as Minstermen have a lover's tiff with the FA Cup
Much more of this and York City will fall out of love with the FA Cup.
FULL TIME SCORES
There were some big results across the Championship and the FA Cup this afternoon - here’s how the Yorkshire sides got on.
Championship
Barnsley 0-2 Hull City
Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Sheffield United
Cardiff City 2-1 Huddersfield Town
West Brom 1-1 Middlesbrough
FA Cup
Scunthorpe United 0-1 Doncaster Rovers
AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Guiseley
Bradford City 1-1 Exeter City
Harrogate Town 2-1 Wrexham
Rotherham United 3-0 Bromley
FC Halifax Town 7-4 Maidenhead United
York City 0-1 Buxton