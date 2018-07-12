Football Today - Transfer Gossip: Barnsley chase Portsmouth striker | Doncaster target Championship star | Bradford striker is a target

BARNSLEY are in the hunt with Coventry City and Bristol Rovers to sign Portsmouth striker Conor Chaplin.

The Sky Blues are reportedly the striker’s preferred destination, but it all depends on whether the League Two play-off champions can match Pompey’s valuation.

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers are set to sign Bristol City forward Shawn McCoulsky on loan at the end of July, according to reports.

The 21-year old Robins academy graduate netted eight times in 14 games on loan at Bath City during the 2016-17 campaign which followed a similar spell at Weston-super-Mare in the same league where the hotshot striker found the net seven times in 12 matches.

Last season, McCoulsky continued his development at League Two side Newport County, netting 11 goals in 24 games, including a memorable winning strike to dump Leeds United out of the FA Cup in a televised game.

A host of Championship and League One clubs are reportedly weighing up moves for Huddersfield Town forward Jordy Hiwula.

Hiwula is well down the pecking order at Huddersfield and several sides are monitoring his situation as he is unlikely to figure in David Wagner’s plans next season.

Birmingham City, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic are all interested in securing the signature of Oxford United defender Ricardinho, 33, who is expected to leave the Kassam Stadium this summer.

Bradford City have received a first offer for Charlie Wyke, understood to have come from Peterborough.

A figure of £500,000 has been reportedly mentioned, although it is not known whether that would be one straight payment or as part of a package deal.