Football Today - Transfer Gossip (Tuesday): Hull City make second signing of week | Owls striker Rhodes heads to rivals | Leeds close on No 1 goalkeeping target

HULL CITY have made their second new signing in as many days with defender Reeece Burke joining from West Ham in a £1.5m deal

Championship rivals Derby County were also in the hunt for the West Ham star, but were unsuccessful with their late bid.

.

The 21-year-old made 26 appearances on loan at Bolton Wanderers last season, while playing a handful of FA Cup games for the Hammers. He will join David Milinkovic in the Tigers squad after the Serbian-born forward – who spent last season on loan at Hearts in the SPL - agreed a deal to move to the KCOm Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The defender has joined up with his new team-mates in Portugal at the Tigers’ training camp after signing a three-year contract. City have an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan deal.

The Canaries are understood to have paid a £1m loan fee for the 28-year-old and agreed to pay his wages in full.

Reece Burke, left, in action for Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Getting Rhodes, who has netted ten goals in 18 months since joining from Middlesbrough in an £8m deal, off the wage bill was a priority for the Owls this summer.

His departure may give head coach Jos Luhukay some leeway in the transfer market. Full back Jack Hunt left Wednesday for Bristol City in a £1.6m deal earlier this week.

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson – linked with a loan move to Huddersfield Town – has stated his intention to fight for a first-team slot at Anfield ahead of the new season.

The 21-year-old impressed while on loan at Championship club Hull City last season – scoring seven goals in 13 appearances – and is thought to be farmed out again in 2018-19.

Harry Wilson, in action for Hull City while on loan last season. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“The dream of mine is to play regularly for Liverpool’s first team,” said Wilson. “I am concentrating on doing well every day in training and hoping that first team opportunities will come.”

Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, have signed young prospect Dom Tear to a new deal, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 18-year-old winger, from Knaresborough broke into the club’s Under-23s side last season and is bhighly-regarded at the John Smith’s Stadium.

West Bromwich Albion are stepping up their efforts to sign Kyle Bartley with the chances of a return to Leeds United fading.

The Baggies have a made a move for Bartley and want to talk Swansea City into a deal as quickly as possible, despite Swansea’s apparent reluctance to lose him.

Leeds made overtures to both Swansea and Bartley in the early stages of the transfer window but expected a decision on the 27-year-old to wait until City had resolved the future of fellow centre-backs Alfie Mawson and Federico Fernandez.

Mawson and Fernandez are expected to move on from the Liberty Stadium after Swansea’s demotion to the Championship.

Bartley, who has been with City since 2012, is understood to have made Swansea aware of his desire to take up a permanent switch to Elland Road but contact from Leeds dwindled last month and United have not be actively pushing for a deal since the appointment of new head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds are working to finalise a loan deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman as top target Angus Gunn prepares for a £10m move to Southampton.

Gunn’s pending switch from Manchester City to St Mary’s has ended United’s interest in him and opened the door for Blackman to join on a season-long loan.

The Whites were also thwarted in their attempts to land the experienced David Stockdale from Birmingham City after Birmingham rejected an offer to take the 32-year-old on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal.