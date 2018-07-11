Football Today - Transfer Gossip (Wednesday): Hull City eye third signing of week | Doncaster chase striker | Millwall close in on Barnsley forward

HULL CITY are hoping to wrap up the signing of Dutch defender Jordy de Wijs in the next 24 hours, as the Tigers close in on a third signing this week.

Tigers chief Nigel Adkins has made a welcome double raid in the transfer market to bring in David Milinkovic and Reece Burke and PSV Eindhoven’s De Wijs is poised to now complete his £200,000 move to East Yorkshire.

Barnsley's Bradshaw. Picture: Simon Hulme

Barring any late hitches, De Wijs will join City on their warm-weather training camp in Portugal, with Hull also in the market for other signings too.

Millwall are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw, with negiotiations remaining ongoing as the clubs attempt to thrash out terms.

Meanwhile, Reds winger Dylan Mottley-Henry, who featured in the second-half of the club’s 7-1 friendly blitzing of York City on Tuesday night, has said that he is determined to fight for his place and ‘not looking to go out on loan this season.’

The 20-year-old Leeds-born winger has made just one senior appearance for The Tykes since joining the club on a free transfer two years ago and has spent time on loan at Tranmere Rovers and Chesterfield.

Sam Winnall.

Doncaster Rovers are running the rule over former Bradford City and Ipswich Town forward Paul Taylor.

The 30-year-old, who played along Rovers boss Grant McCann at Peterborough United before moving to Ipswich for £1.5m, featured as a trialist in Rovers’ 5-0 friendly win at Frickley Athletic on Tuesday evening.

McCann, who will assess Taylor over the next few weeks, said: “He will be staying around. “He is a great lad and the boys have bought into him already.”

Rovers signed Hamilton midfielder Ali Crawford on a two-year deal on Tuesday.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis is expecting to make another two or three signings before the transfer window closes - while admitting that departures are also likely in the next few weeks.

Pulis is in the market for a centre-forward and has been linked with Burnley’s Sam Vokes, with a wing recruit being another priority area, with West Brom’s Matt Phillips a rumoured target.

Pulis will also listen to offers for a number of players, with club record buy Britt Assombalonga reportedly interesting the likes of Birmingham City and Leeds United and Fabio da Silva previously the subject of a failed bid from Nottingham Forest

Captain Ben Gibson and star winger Adama Traore have been consistently linked with top-flight moves all summer - although Boro are likely to seek big fees for the pair.

Pulis said: “Hopefully, over the next couple of weeks, there will be players coming in and players going out. Hopefully, we will improve the squad.”

Sheffield Wednesday forward Sam Winnall has been linked with a cross-city move to Sheffield United, with Southampton’s Sam Gallagher being another leading target.

Winnall still has two years remaining on his contract at Hillsborough.