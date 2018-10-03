Football Tonight: Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United leading; Rotherham United being held Owls, Blades and Millers all in action Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sheffield United can go level on points at the top of the Championship tonight while Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United look to build on their solid home form. Follow score updates right here. Henry and Ranieri in Aston Villa frame after Bruce is sacked Keep on proving, urges Leeds United chief as Hull City flounder