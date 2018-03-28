Football viewpoint: Ex-factor time as Steve Evans, Neil Warnock, Steve Bruce and Lee Johnson come calling

Have your say

BOB PAISLEY famously used to call it ‘giving a bit of toffee’.

In footballing terms, it refers to the managerial art of flattering an

opponent in the build-up to a key game, so as to induce a sense of

complacency.

Hence the phrase ‘giving a bit of toffee’, as the sagacious Paisley

chose to do to rivals on choice occasions when he dished out the

confectionery during his feted time at Liverpool.

For two contemporary managers who do not miss a trick too often either

in Neil Warnock and Steve Evans, providing a bit of Easter chocolate

is also likely to be on the menu ahead of mouth-watering trips to two

of their former clubs over the long Easter weekend.

Building up former sides Sheffield United and Rotherham United, in the

hope of ultimately knocking them down will be the aim.

It may not have been a vintage season in Yorkshire footballing

circles but there is devilment and much-needed intrigue over the

holiday season to spice up the scene.

It starts with former Millers chief Evans back in town at the ASSEAL

New York Stadium with Peterborough United on Good Friday. It is a

fixture of significance in the top six of League One, more especially

for Posh.

Only goal difference keeps sixth-placed Peterborough - who host

Northampton in a derby on Bank Holiday Monday - in the top six.

The tantalising prospect remains that Posh and the Millers could collide in the play-offs later on this Spring.

Now that would be quite something..

But that is for another day; first things first. The pain of his first

return to Rotherham almost two years to the day when his Leeds United

side dramatically went down to a last-gasp 2-1 reverse was felt

acutely by Evans, a streetwise managerial fighter raised on a council

estate near Glasgow.

He will not fancy a second taste and will be seeking any edge he can

ahead of Friday’s game.

Across the Dearne Valley, another compelling episode of the ex-factor

will be staged as former Barnsley head coach Lee Johnson seeks to bite

the hand that used to feed him as his play-off chasing Bristol City

side aim to deepen the Oakwell gloom for the relegation-haunted Reds.

Johnson’s previous visit to Barnsley was tetchy, with a stoppage-time

home leveller compounding matters. With the stakes being high for both

sides, another fractious, highly-charged occasion would not be the

biggest surprise.

The suspense continues on Saturday when Aston Villa chief Steve Bruce

makes his first return to a Hull City side who are not out of the

relegation woods, with the fact that the televised game is staged 24

hours after the main Championship programme adding to the sense of

theatre and pressure for both.

More especially for Villa, who may start the game with a 10-point gap

to make up on second-placed Cardiff, whose Easter programme concludes

at a place that their manager knows like the back of his hand, Bramall

Lane.

The symbolism of taking a giant stride towards the Premier League with

victory at Sheffield United is something that will not have been lost

upon Neil Warnock, in what could be his final competitive

appointment at the Lane.

Warnock’s affection for the Blades may be self-evident, but his desire

for a record eighth promotion is an all-consumming mission to guild a

life’s work in management. Business comes before pleasure, after all.

Sore last Easter after a narrow defeat across the city at

Hillsborough, Warnock also plainly will not fancy more hurt back in his

native Sheffield in front of ‘his people’ at such a critical part of

the season once more.

So he might just cannily butter up the Blades in his pre-match preliminaries.

It will be plainly done with his head and not his heart as the wily

old managerial fox tries to claim a psychological edge.

All is fair in love and war and Warnock has surely earned that right.