The show starts Kalvin Phillips’s impressive performance for England in their opening win against Croatia, while also looking at the terrible incident involving Denmark’s Christian Eriksen.

Have Scotland’s hopes of progression ended with their opening defeat to the Czech Republic and what role will there be for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after being called up by England to replace Dean Henderson.

Closer to home, summer signings made by Barnsley, Hull City and plus a look at the latest transfer rumours are discussed.

Have a listen to the podcast by clicking the play symbol above, have a listen and post your own thoughts in the comments section below.