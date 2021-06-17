FootballTalk: Euro 2020, Kalvin Phillips, England v Scotland, Christian Eriksen, summer signings and Leeds United’s Premier League fixtures

BARELY a week into Euro 2020 and, not surprisingly, there are no shortage of talking points for our FootballTalk panel of Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobschall and Mark Singleton.

Thursday, 17th June 2021, 4:58 pm

The show starts Kalvin Phillips’s impressive performance for England in their opening win against Croatia, while also looking at the terrible incident involving Denmark’s Christian Eriksen.

Have Scotland’s hopes of progression ended with their opening defeat to the Czech Republic and what role will there be for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after being called up by England to replace Dean Henderson.

Closer to home, summer signings made by Barnsley, Hull City and plus a look at the latest transfer rumours are discussed.

