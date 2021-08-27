FootballTalk Podcast – Assessing early-season form of Leeds United, Sheffield United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City

The likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town have all excelled so far, while the likes of Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United have produced inconsistentcy so far. The likes of Sheffield united and Doncaster Rovers, though, are struggling more than most, finding wins hard to come by. YP football writer Leon Wobschall joins host Mark Singleton to discuss whether there is any cause for concern for our clubs at such an early stage of the campaign.