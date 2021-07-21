FootballTalk Podcast: Casting an eye over the summer transfer window deals so far for Yorkshire’s clubs

Host Mark Singleton is joined by YP football writer Leon Wobschall to discuss the latest deals and moves, including the return of Jordan Rhodes to Huddersfield Town, while Doncaster Rovers have been enhanced by the return of the experienced Tommy Rowe.

The latest dealings of Barnsley, Harrogate Town, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United are also discussed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

.