FootballTalk Podcast: Casting an eye over the summer transfer window deals so far for Yorkshire’s clubs

Host Mark Singleton is joined by YP football writer Leon Wobschall to discuss the latest deals and moves, including the return of Jordan Rhodes to Huddersfield Town, while Doncaster Rovers have been enhanced by the return of the experienced Tommy Rowe.
The latest dealings of Barnsley, Harrogate Town, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United are also discussed.
Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.