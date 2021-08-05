FootballTalk Podcast: Dawn of the 2021-22 season, transfer window, tribute to Leeds United legend Terry Cooper

Yorkshire’s EFL clubs get their seasons underway this weekend, meaning Stuart Rayner and Mark Singleton have plenty to discuss, analysing the chances of each of our clubs, as well as assessing how they have performed so far in the transfer market.
They also discuss the passing of Leeds United legend Terry Cooper, the latest in a long line of the club’s legends to have died in the last year or so.
Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.
