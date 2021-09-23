They start off by discussing Leeds United’s continued search for a Premier League win and their Carabao Cup victory at Fulham on Tuesday night in a thrilling penalty shoot-out. They also cast an eye over Sheffield United’s derby win at Hull City and how the Tigers can improve their lot after a tough start to life back in the Championship.

Also up for discussion are the form of Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town, while our panel also look at the current struggles of Bradford city, following an encouraging start to their League Two campaign.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

