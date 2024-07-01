Former Hull City, Everton and Watford man 'shortlisted' by Saudi Pro League side

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jul 2024, 16:10 BST
Fulham boss and former Hull City head coach Marco Silva is reportedly on the shortlist of Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

Silva has been in charge of Fulham since 2021, having previously led Hull, Watford and Everton in the Premier League. Last season, he led the Cottagers to a 13th-placed finish in the top flight.

According to Sky Sports, he features on the shortlist put together by Al Ittihad as they hunt for a figure to succeed Marcelo Gallardo. The club wielded the axe in May, although Gallardo saw out the campaign as manager.

Gallardo had replaced former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who is now in charge of Nottingham Forest.

Marco Silva has previously managed Hull City. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Marco Silva has previously managed Hull City. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Al Ittihad are also said to have their eye on former AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli, with a salary of £15.27m per year mooted. Pioli left the San Siro at the end of last season, after five years at the helm.

Al Ittihad have been among the most ambitious Saudi clubs in recent years. Whoever takes the reins will have an array of world-class talent at their disposal following heavy investment.

Among the stars on the club’s books are French icons Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante and ex-Liverpool midfielder Fabinho.

