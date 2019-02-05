Former Leeds United and Barnsley boss on Hibernian shortlist

Paul Heckingbottom, the former Barnsley and Leeds United manager, has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Neil Lennon at Hibernian.

The 41-year-old has been out of work since leaving Elland Road at the end of last season. Sources north of the border suggest the Scottish Premier League outfit have spoken to Heckingbottom.

Eddie May, expected still to be in caretaker charge against Celtic tonight, said: “I think they (club officials) are down in England speaking to people. We should have an update maybe by the end of the week, definitely for the beginning of next week.”

Barnsley’s Jacob Brown has been nominated for the January player of the month award in League One. Luton Town striker James Collins, Walsall forward Andy Cook and Ruben Lameiras, the Plymouth Argyle striker, are also vying for the award with Brown.