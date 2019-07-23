Former Manchester United, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and England striker spotted training with non-league Brighouse Town

Have your say

Former Manchester United, Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur striker Fraizer Campbell has been training with non-league Brighouse Town.

The 31-year-old was spotted at a Brighouse training session late last week after the forward was left without a club following his departure from Hull City.

Campbell started his career in the academy at Manchester United but only made two senior appearances for the Premier League club.

He made a handful of appearances for Spurs and Hull City on loan before making a permanent switch to Sunderland in 2009.

He left the Black Cats in 2013, signing for Cardiff City, who had just been promoted to the top flight.

Campbell departed the Welsh club following their relegation in 2014 and signed for Crystal Palace before joining Hull in 2017.

Unfortunately for Brighouse, the well-travelled forward will not be joining the club with manager Vill Powell stating, "we cannot afford him."

Powell added: "Fraizer asked while he finds another club if he could train with us.

"And it was a no brainer to let the squad enjoy his company until he moves on once more in his professional career."

Campbell was a regular figure in the England Under-21 set-up between 2008 and 2009 but only managed to earn one senior cap.