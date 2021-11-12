Former Rotherham United and Leeds United manager Steve Evans claims he turned down the chance to manage Sheffield Wednesday

STEVE EVANS: Says he turned down the chance to manage Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images

The 59-year-old was appointed Millers manager in 2012 and oversaw two promotions during his time in South Yorkshire, taking the club from League Two to the Championship.

He left Rotherham in 2015 before taking over at Leeds United. He went on to manage Mansfield Town and Peterborough United before being appointed at Gillingham, who face the Owls tomorrow.

FORMER MILLER: Steve Evans pictured during his time in charge at Rotherham. Picture: Getty Images.

Ahead of Gillingham's trip to Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon, Evans revealed that he was wanted by the Owls hierarchy during his time in charge at the Millers but turned it down because of the rivalry between the clubs.

The Scot had been linked with the job after Dave Jones had been sacked at the beginning of the 2013-14 season, with then Owls chairman Milan Mandaric even meeting with Evans to try and tempt him to Hillsborough.

"It is an outstanding squad at Sheffield Wednesday and a very intimidating ground to go to. I have had my rivalry with them for years when I was at Rotherham when of course we were just across the M1 from them," he said.

"They are a fantastic supported and huge club and that will bring all of the difficulties that you would expect from going to Sheffield Wednesday.

“I turned down the opportunity to manage them during my time at Rotherham. Milan Mandaric met me in London and wanted me to go but I think there is a saying in Yorkshire, ‘once a Miller always a Miller’.

“I stayed and maybe some of the fans at Wednesday didn’t want me anyway but quite a lot did because of the success we were having (at Rotherham).

“It is one of those stadiums that when their fans get behind them, like Bramall Lane, and like the New York Stadium, the hairs can go up on the back of your neck.

“It is a game where players should want to go and perform at their best on a magnificent stage.

"It’s a great stage, with all the tradition and history and I have been fortunate to go with there with Rotherham and Leeds and I look forward to taking Gillingham there on Saturday."