Former Sheffield United, Brentford and Aston Villa man made available as free agent as release announced
The 32-year-old is leaving the Blues after over four years of service, during which he has accumulated 158 appearances and 36 goals. He has reportedly been close to departing in the past, with Sheffield Wednesday among those to have been linked with the experienced marksman.
His exit has now been confirmed, with Hogan set to seek pastures new upon the expiry of his contract. News of Hogan’s imminent departure will most likely have put a host of EFL clubs on alert, considering his pedigree.
Born in Salford. Hogan first ventured into Yorkshire as a young forward cutting his teeth in the non-league pyramid. He had a spell with FC Halifax Town in the 2010/11 campaign, years before his EFL breakthrough.
When he returned to Yorkshire for a loan spell at Sheffield United in 2019, he was already established in the professional game. He had starred for Rochdale in League Two before going on to represent Brentford and Aston Villa in the Championship.
Hogan will now be on the hunt for a fresh challenge, along with a raft of other players who have been confirmed as free agents in recent weeks. His time at Birmingham ended on a sad note, as the Blues suffered relegation to League One on the final day of the regular season.
In a statement, Birmingham said: “The club thanks each player for their efforts during their time at Blues and wishes them every success in their future career moves.”
