Former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has emerged as the frontrunner for the vacant Preston North End role.

The vacancy at Deepdale opened just one game into the 2024/25 season, when Ryan Lowe departed by mutual consent. He had overseen a 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield United in their league opener.

Former Huddersfield Town coach Mike Marsh has led the club for the last two games on an interim basis, although has now moved on himself.

A raft of coaches have been linked with the Lilywhites gig, with Heckingbottom among them. The 47-year-old has been out of work since he was dismissed by Sheffield United last year.

He had led the Blades to promotion from the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign, but could not consolidate the club in the Premier League. Chris Wilder replaced him but was unable to save Sheffield United from the drop.

Heckingbottom, however, could potentially have another shot at management in the Championship. At 5/6, he is the BetVictor frontrunner to be unveiled as Lowe’s successor.

He has climbed above former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Brian Barry-Murphy, who previously sat top of the list. In a statement announcing the departure of Marsh as caretaker, Preston director Peter Ridsdale claimed the club are hoping to make an announcmene tin the coming days.