Former Sheffield Wednesday and Everton forward 'shortlisted' for job alongside ex-Huddersfield Town man
A former England international, the 44-year-old was tipped for a bright future during his early days at Arsenal and Everton.
However, he failed to fulfil his potential and never really found his feet despite representing an array of high-profile clubs.
He spent three years in Yorkshire between 2007 and 2010, scoring five goals in 60 appearances for Wednesday.
According to non-league football outlet Off The Park, Jeffers is among the candidates shortlisted for the vacant Southport job.
The National League North outfit are on the hunt for a new boss having parted ways with Jim Bentley.
Jeffers has held backroom roles at Oldham Athletic and Ipswich Town in recent years, and coached within Everton’s academy.
Former Harrogate Town midfielder David Morgan, a Southport stalwart, is currently at the helm on a temporary basis.
Morgan is also said to be among the shortlisted candidates, as is former Huddersfield Town midfielder Chris Beech.
The 50-year-old was most recently in charge of AFC Fylde, who relieved him of his duties in September.
Southport sit 20th in the National League North table, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.
