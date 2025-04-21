Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Francis Jeffers has reportedly been shortlisted for a management role in the sixth tier.

A former England international, the 44-year-old was tipped for a bright future during his early days at Arsenal and Everton.

However, he failed to fulfil his potential and never really found his feet despite representing an array of high-profile clubs.

He spent three years in Yorkshire between 2007 and 2010, scoring five goals in 60 appearances for Wednesday.

Francis Jeffers spent three years on the books at Sheffield Wednesday. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

According to non-league football outlet Off The Park, Jeffers is among the candidates shortlisted for the vacant Southport job.

The National League North outfit are on the hunt for a new boss having parted ways with Jim Bentley.

Jeffers has held backroom roles at Oldham Athletic and Ipswich Town in recent years, and coached within Everton’s academy.

Francis Jeffers has held backroom roles at Ipswich Town and Oldham Athletic in recent years. | Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Former Harrogate Town midfielder David Morgan, a Southport stalwart, is currently at the helm on a temporary basis.

Morgan is also said to be among the shortlisted candidates, as is former Huddersfield Town midfielder Chris Beech.

The 50-year-old was most recently in charge of AFC Fylde, who relieved him of his duties in September.