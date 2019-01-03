French test can help Steve Mounie to lead Huddersfield Town to safety

Huddersfield TOWN striker Steve Mounie insists his side’s daunting Premier League survival fight is no lost cause.

The Terriers’ 2-1 home defeat to relegation rivals Burnley has left them eight points from safety at the foot of the table and was also a new club-record eighth successive defeat.

But Mounie has previously been involved in a great escape at former club Nimes and claimed that experience could prove invaluable.

“I’ve been in a worse situation in my career,” said the Benin international. “When I was on loan at Nimes we started the (2015-16) season with minus eight (points in Ligue 2).

“We were in a real struggle in December and we stayed up in the end. For me it looks like the same situation.

“We made it when I was at Nimes, so why can’t we make it here? The experience can help the team and I will give my advice for what I’ve been through before and try to help the team to face this challenge.”

Mounie broke his goal-scoring duck for the season against Burnley, who hit back through Chris Wood’s equaliser before Huddersfield defender Christopher Schindler was sent off for his second yellow card.

Burnley took full advantage against the 10 men and Ashley Barnes fired their 74th-minute winner, leaving Mounie to accept his first goal of the campaign was little consolation.

“Obviously I’m happy about my goal because of all the criticism on me, on the striker of the team,” he said. “But the most important thing is to try to get points to stay in this league.

“Eight points (from safety) is three games. Three wins and three losses for the other teams and there are 17 games left.

“Like I said, when mathematically someone comes to me and says, ‘yeah it’s over, it’s done’ then I will say to myself it is done.”

Burnley match-winner Barnes warned after a second successive win: “We’ve still got a long way to go. These two wins (having beaten West Ham) are a massive boost, but we’ve got to push on. I thought we were fantastic.”