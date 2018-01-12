Friday transfer gossip: Boro set to cash in | Leeds face competition from Everton | Bantams eye trio

MIDDLESBROUGH are to make a decision on the future of in-demand midfield player Adam Clayton in the next few days, with a host of Championship clubs in the race to sign him.

Nottingham Forest, managed by former Boro chief Aitor Karanka, are the latest to declare their interest, although they face competition from some rivals, including Leeds United, Aston Villa and Cardiff City.

Bantams target: Jorge Grant.

Having signed Clayton for an initial £1.4m in the summer of 2014, Boro are likely to secure a healthy profit on the player, should they elect to sell.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Luton Town’s right-sided defender James Justin, although the teenager has stressed that he has no intention of leaving the promotion-chasing Hatters this month.

Leeds are also interested in highly-rated Hearts midfielder Harry Cochrane, although a host of clubs are monitoring the prized teenager, with Everton leading the chase.

Bradford City are seeking to bring in defensive reinforcements before the weekend game with Northampton, with full-backs Tony McMahon and Adam Chicksen injured and Luke Hendrie and Tom Field having moved on.

The club have three offers for players on the table – two for permanent deals, with Stuart McCall pitching in for a short-term addition ahead of the weekend.

City have been linked with Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant, who has scored 16 goals on loan at Notts County.