Friday transfer gossip: Boro star stays put | Leeds eye Windass | Bantams deal stalls

MIDDLESBROUGH captain Grant Leadbitter is likely to remain at the Riverside Stadium - despite the best intentions of Aitor Karanka’s Nottingham Forest.

Reports have strongly suggested that Forest are lining up a formal bid for the 32-year-old, who was thought to become a free agent in the summer.

Middlesbrough's Grant Leadbitter: Has lengthy contract.

But the former Ipswich Town and Sunderland player is, in fact, contracted to Boro for another two-and-a-half years after recently signing a contract extension, with the Teessiders having no willingness to part company with the midfielder, an influential figure in the dressing room.

Forest are also interested in Adam Clayton and have been linked with a £2m bid.

West Ham continue to be linked with a move for Adama Traore, although manager Tony Pulis is unlikely to want to entertain the prospect of any business, with the Boro winger having impressed since his arrival.

Sheffield Wednesday are chasing further signings after capturing midfielder Joey Pelupessy from Dutch Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo.

Erhun Oztumer: Interesting Millers.

With 10 first-team players out injured and captain Glenn Loovens suspended, Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay said: “The problem in January is it’s not an easy transfer month. The good players, normally they must stay with their club. You can pick up players but they have have not had the chance to play for their club. We must make good decisions for the future.”

Leeds United are eyeing Glasgow Rangers striker Josh Windass.

The son of former Hull City legend Dean is also attracting interest from Preston North End, who have had a bid of £500,000 turned down.

Windass, 24, who spent 10 years at Huddersfield Town, has played more than 100 games for the Ibrox club and is keen to remain there.

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins is set to make a third bid for Aberdeen central defender Scott McKenna, 21.

Bradford City are enduring frustration in their quest to sign Blackpool right-back Kelvin Mellor.

The Bantams have tabled a bid for Mellor, out of contract in the summer and with a valuation agreed.

New boardroom appointments at Blackpool are reportedly complicating the deal.

Bradford are reportedly in the hunt with Bolton, Wigan and Oxford to sign Liverpool defender Lloyd Jones.

Powerfully-built centre-back Jones, 22, who signed from Plymouth for £150,000 in 2011, is well down the pecking order at Liverpool and the club are understood to be willing to let him move on before the close of the transfer window,

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is interested in Erhun Oztumer, who has scored 25 goals in 64 appearances for Walsall since he moved from Peterborough in 2016 but who has also rejected new contract offers.