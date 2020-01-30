Frustrated Josh Magennis urges Hull City to show true colours

HULL CITY striker Josh Magennis is urging the Tigers to find their ‘personality’ again amid a worrying mid-winter dip which is threatening to consign their play-off hopes to oblivion.

Grant McCann’s side suffered their third home Championship reverse on the spin in Tuesday’s 2-1 setback to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield and the Northern Ireland international insists they had only themselves to blame.

He said: “It was frustrating. We were miles off it. At this level, if you are not at it, you will be punished.

“We have set the standards so high and this season, we have played attractive football and have a personality. That was not the case (against Huddersfield).

“It is about trying to be consistent. Even if you lose games, you have got to lose in the right way if that is possible. But we were not at the races.”

Attention now switches to Saturday’s televised lunch-time game with high-flying Brentford, who also head into the game on the back of a painful home loss.

Admitting that he and his Hull team-mates need to show their character following four successive defeats in all competitions, Magennis added: “We are eight points off the play-offs and there are 17 games to go and we are nowhere near a bad team. It is just about finding consistency.

“It is important that we try and win as many as we can at home, so people have to fear coming here.

“They cannot catch us on an off-night and think we are an easy touch.

“It is something we are looking to address. Brentford play lovely football at times and it will be a big marker and one for big characters to show what we can do.”

Meanwhile, winger Josh Bowler is expected to be out for six to eight weeks with a heel injury, with the club also anxiously waiting for news on recent singing Martin Samuelsen following a scan.