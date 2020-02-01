Fulham v Huddersfield Town - Stearman relishing new lease of life at Terriers

Having been limited to three cup appearances at Sheffield United in the first half of the campaign, experienced defender Richard Stearman is delighted to be a regular starter at Huddersfield Town.

The 32-year-old has helped the Terriers to four points in his two outings with the club as he prepares for a return to his former side Fulham this afternoon.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is the danger man today (Picture: PA0

Huddersfield have put some distance between themselves and the bottom three and Stearman hopes he can make it three games unbeaten in a Town shirt at Craven Cottage.

“It has been a great start, I just wanted to hit the ground running and that is what we have done,” he said.

“We have managed to pick up two positive results and are looking forward to Fulham now.

“I was just delighted to be out on the grass. We are desperate for points and we managed to pick up four in my first two games and that is something to build on.”

Huddersfield’s first priority this season is to avoid relegation and Stearman hopes to secure Town’s safety sooner rather than later so they can begin to look towards the next campaign.

“It’s been a tough period for the club and the new management team wanted to steady the ship, get safe this season and then look ahead,” he added.

“The players want to succeed and do well but it’s not quite happened that way. Hopefully we can do it sooner rather than later and look forward to next season.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic could make his return for Fulham, who sit fourth in the table, after missing the last three matches with an ankle injury.

The Serbian striker is the joint-top goalscorer in the Championship this season, notching 18 goals, and Stearman looks forward to the battle with the 25-year-old, if he is passed fit.

He said: “Teams are struggling to put runs together but Fulham are up there for a reason and it will be a tough task for us .

“Mitrovic is up there amongst the best in the league, he’s the top scorer, so it’s a big task for us as defenders to contain him.”