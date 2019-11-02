Fulham v Hull City: Cliff Byrne looks closer to home after threat assessment

HUll City will be wary of the “many, many threats” that today’s hosts Fulham possess but assistant head coach Cliff Byrne insists the Tigers will mainly be focusing on themselves.

Two of Fulham’s three league defeats have come against Stoke City and Barnsley – the two sides currently propping up the Championship table.

The Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League last season but Byrne doesn’t feel that adds any pressure.

“They like to get the ball down and play free-flowing attacking football,” he said.

“They’ve got many, many threats that we’ll work on but the focus will be massively on us.

“We’ll be focusing on what we want to do and how we see opportunities to go and win the game present themselves.”

He added: “It’s a game of football that we’re looking to find a way to win and it’s no different to last week or next week.

“We can’t look too much into form, they’ve got a terrific group of players at Fulham and we know we need to be on our game.”

Byrne revealed that Norbert Balogh will be sidelined for longer than anticipated after a setback with his treatment. The Hungarian sustained a calf injury in the 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

Hull have no other injury concerns as they head to West London with an almost-full squad.

Byrne added: “He’s not reacted to the treatment as well as we would’ve hoped, so that may put him back another week or so. It’s one we’re looking at on a day-to-day basis and the physios are right on top of that.

“Norbert will be fit and ready when the medical department signs him off.

“We’re pleased to have a fit and healthy squad at our disposal. We’ve got good options throughout the squad.”