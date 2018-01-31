Full week on the training ground can help Sheffield Wednesday cure their goalscoring ills – Reach

ADAM REACH is confident that a clear run on the training pitch next week can help to end Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship goal drought.

The early weeks of the Jos Luhukay tenure has seen a pronounced back-to-basics approach, with the Owls’ defensive organisation and structure having earned justifiable compliments following three clean sheets in testing games against the play-off-chasing trio of Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

Wednesday have yet to concede a league goal in three matches under Luhukay and have let in just one goal in six games in all competitions so far this year.

But at the other end of the pitch, the Owls have a more damning statistic to banish, with the club having not found the net in their past five Championship matches, with their league goal drought stretching back almost eight hours.

But with a Saturday-to-Saturday schedule next week, Reach believes that answers can be found on the training ground.

Reach, part of an Owls line-up that earned a gritty point at former club Middlesbrough in a 0-0 draw on Tuesday evening, said: “If I had the answer, we would be doing it.

Owls' Lucas Joao gets above Boro's Daniel Ayala (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“It is not for the lack of trying; we have been working hard on the training ground, but the fixture list has been quite congested.

“We have not have a full week of training to implement the managers’ ideas.”