Gary Bowyer backs Bradford City to bounce back after long unbeaten run is ended at Crawley Town

Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer backed his players to bounce back after seeing their eight-match unbeaten run come to an end on a disappointing afternoon at Crawley Town.

The hosts went into Saturday's League Two encounter having won just once in their previous 13 outings, but took control of the game by half-time thanks to Ollie Palmer's brace.

City did eventually pull a goal back through substitute Aramide Oteh, but his 84th-minute strike proved to be too little, too late.

"It's frustrating because we wanted to keep the run going," reflected Bowyer, who kept his team locked in the changing room for more than 40 minutes after the final whistle.

"But, what this team has done is bounced back.

"That's the one thing that this group's got, the spirit and the character to keep going and pushing on and you saw that at the death - but we needed to be better.

"The group has always responded well following a set-back and we expect them to do the same. It's now a case of how we respond and go again."

City have been superb at the back in recent weeks, conceding just twice in their previous seven outings, however it was some uncharacteristically poor defending that ultimately left them two goals down on this occasion and facing a mountain to climb.

"Any team in any game, you can't come and give a two-goal head-start to somebody and unfortunately that's what we did," Bowyer added.

"The two goals were two poor goals from our point of view

"The manner of the goals were not like us. Both goals came from our throws.

"We said at half-time 'go and get the next goal', and we did, but unfortunately we weren't then able to push on and do a little bit more

"We've had a lot of the ball but just not done enough with it.

"We finished with four forwards on the pitch and really going for it but without really opening them up enough."

Defeat sees the Bantams drop down to sixth place in the League Two standings.

Crawley Town: Morris, Dacres-Cogley, Tunnicliffe, Sendles-White, Doherty, Bulman, Camara, Ferguson, Lubala, Nadesan (Sesay 89), Palmer (German 84).

Bradford City: O'Donnell, Henley, A O'Connor, Richards-Everton, Wood, Connolly (McCartan 69), Reeves (Akpan 57), Palmer, Taylor (Oteh 57), Vaughan, Doyle.

Referee: Neil Hair

Attendance: 2,361