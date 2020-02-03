Gary Bowyer sacked by Bradford City

BRADFORD CITY have sacked manager Gary Bowyer after 11 months in the Valley parade hotseat.

The 48-year-old was appointed last March tfollowing the resignation of David Hopkin.

Over the course of the last few months, results have undoubtedly declined. In view of recent events, we felt a change was necessary in order to compete for a play-off place. Julian Rhodes

The Bantams sit in eighth spot in League Two, one point outside the playoff positions, but without a win in seven league games.

As a result, Julian Rhodes, the club’s interim chief executive said the board felt a change was necessary to ensure the club returned to league One at the first attempt.

“Gary came to the club at a difficult time and inherited a team heading for relegation, which we were unable to avoid,” said Rhodes in a club statement issued early Monday afternoon.

“Gary built a squad over the summer that has proven it is capable of competing at the right end of League Two. However, over the course of the last few months, results have undoubtedly declined.

“In view of recent events, we felt a change was necessary in order to compete for a play-off place. We would like to take this opportunity to wish Gary the very best for the future.”

Pressure had been building on Bowyer in recent weeks with a section of the City support turning on him, most notably after the 3-0 defeat away at Mansfield Town 10 days ago.

The club is now looking to appoint a new manager and further announcements will be made in due course.