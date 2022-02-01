Gary McSheffrey tries to take the blame but admits Doncaster Rovers lost heart against Rotherham United

McSheffrey changed his side's formation to 3-4-1-2 but it was a chastening experience which punctured the feel-good factor built up by a positive transfer window.

The novice manager was quick to take as much responsibility as he could.

MISTAKES: Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey

"I've got to start with myself," said the former winger.

"There was probably some poor decision-making in my selection.

"We tried to match up a Rotherham team that are superb in their system and it's difficult to match that, so I'll own that.

"The plan was to have players come on and freshen it up but you don't think you're going to have to make two changes at half-time.

"But whoever's out there you should know the basics of football.

"We can't gift them two early goals like that, a poor one from a set play (Mickel Miller scoring direct from a corner) and just letting them run through.

"Then I think we get a bit of a foothold in the game and the goalkeeper makes some saves from lng-range efforts. We're a bit better in possession and (Michael) Smith's probably the best striker in the league because he can bring balls out of the sky.

"That's what they do."

What frustrated McSheffrey most was the way his side lost heart in the final quarter of the game.

"Late on they could have scored more," said McSheffrey. "The lads heads went down a bit more then.

"I've learnt a few things from tonight and some of the players will too.

"You can't hide in your shell and too many shirked the courage to get on the ball.

"They kind of scored with their first good effort of the second half (through Chiedozie Ogbene), they're clinical.

"The lads lost their confidence when that goal went in."