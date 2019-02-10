Gillingham 1 Barnsley 4: Concern for Kieffer Moore dilutes triumphant Tykes’ joy

BARNSLEY’S win was overshadowed by a nasty injury to strikert Kieffer Moore, who was carried off late on following an aerial collision with Gillingham captain Gabriel Zakuani.

Moore was taken to hospital after the 82nd minutes incident, but the club said yesterday he was later discharged.

He will be continually assessed through as he rests at home.

Barnsley had extended their unbeaten league run to 11 games as Cauley Woodrow netted a double in this victory over struggling Gillingham.

Moore had hit his 18th goal of the season after just 15 seconds, slotting past Tomas Holy from six yards after the Gillingham goalkeeper had parried Cameron McGeehan’s shot.

Strike partner Woodrow wasted a golden chance to extend the lead when he headed at Holy two minutes later before Alex Mowatt fired against the bar. However, Woodrow made amends when he looped a 45th-minute header over Holy from Mamadou Thiam’s deep cross.

He then scored his 11th goal of the season after 71 minutes, shooting low from an acute angle from Liam Lindsay’s header.

Gillingham, who fell into the relegation zone with their ninth home league loss, scored a consolation nine minutes from time when Elliott List fired in from 18 yards. But Jacob Brown completed the scoring 11 minutes into stoppage-time by smashing a shot in off the underside of the bar.

Gillingham: Holy, Fuller, Ehmer, Zakuani, Ogilive (Charles-Cook 79), Rees (Parrett 65), Byrne, Hanlan, Burke, King (List 54), Eaves. Unused substitutes: Hadler, O’Neill, Reilly, Lopes.

Barnsley: Davies, Cavare, Pinnock, Lindsay, Pinillos, Brown, McGeehan, Mowatt (Dougall 79), Thiam, Woodrow (Bahre 72), Moore (Green 90). Unused substitutes: Fryers, Hedges, Walton, Adeboyejo.

Referee: Trevor Kettle (Rutland).