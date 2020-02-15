Gillingham 2 Doncaster Rovers 1 - Cameron John nets two own goals as 10-man Rovers suffer unlucky defeat

Cameron John scored two own goals to enable in-form Gillingham to come from behind and beat 10-man Doncaster 2-1.

Ben Sheaf had spectacularly fired into the top corner from 20 yards to put Rovers in front in the 13th minute.

Darren Moore's side then almost scored a fortuitous second when the wind nearly diverted Ben Whiteman's 35-yard free-kick over Gills goalkeeper Jack Bonham.

But the visitors were reduced to 10 men as striker Fejiri Okenabirhie saw red seven minutes before the break after tangling with Barry Fuller and appearing to elbow the Gills right-back.

Gillingham quickly pressed home their numerical advantage and equalised when Tom O'Connor's corner beat goalkeeper Seny Dieng after appearing to deflect off Rovers defender John.

Tom Anderson's half-volley crashed off the foot of the post as Doncaster nearly regained the lead five minutes after the break but Gills went ahead when John sliced Jordan Roberts' cross into his own net in the 67th minute.

Roberts then hit the post late on for the hosts, who are now unbeaten in 13 league games dating back to December.