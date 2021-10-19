Gillingham v Doncaster – Chance for Rovers to close the gap on rivals

Rovers lost 2-0 at home to Wycombe Wanderers but they are not going to be competing with the Chairboys this season. Gillingham are just four points above them.

They will probably have to do it without Jon Taylor, the winger so much hope has been pinned on this season. Taylor made his first appearance of the season from the bench on Saturday, but seems unlikely to follow it up at Priestfield Stadium.

“It swelled up after the game,” revealed manager Richie Wellens. “He’ll travel down with us and we’ll make a decision but it’s not looking good. I’m itching to get him back, Jon’s itching to play but we can’t afford any long-term issues.”

TOUGH TIMES: Doncaster Rovers' boss Richie Wellens Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Tonight’s is a much more high-pressure game.

“The top five will run away, they’re just too strong for the rest of the league,” said Wellens. “The next six or eight will have spells where they win three or four on the bounce but they’re capable of losing three or four on the bounce. We need to make sure come January we can catch them. In the next six or eight games we’ll be more or less around the bookmaker’s favourites or at least an even chance.”

Ethan Galbraith will be fit to start having been used from the bench against Wycombe.

Last six games: Gillingham LLLLWD; Doncaster Rovers LWLLWW

Referee: S Purkiss (London)