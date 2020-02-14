Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers - Rovers must take long route to promotion

DONCASTER ROVERS are going to have to clock up the miles if their play-off tilt is to prove a successful one come early May.

A variety of reasons in the first half of the season – including postponements of the games at Bolton and Tranmere, international breaks and the demise of Bury – has created a massive imbalance in Rovers’ remaining 14 fixtures.

Ten are away from home, starting at form side Gillingham today, with seven of the club’s next nine games being on the road.

Given their recent healthy return on their travels, the situation must remain the same if Rovers are to keep their competitive fires burning in 2019-20.

Manager Darren Moore said: “As it stands, we have four remaining at home and we are going to have to be equally good away as we know how hard it is to win on the road in this division.

“We know the tests that lie ahead. Gillingham are a team in the ascendancy and on good form and know what they are about and they have an experienced manager at the helm who knows this division like the back of his hand.”

Today’s game sees a clash of footballing styles and personalities on the touchline, with Moore, a quietly-spoken advocate of the passing game, pitting his wits against a heart-on-sleeve managerial operator in ex-Leeds United and Rotherham United chief Steve Evans, an advocate of results-orientated pragmatic football and someone closing in on 1,000 games in senior football.

Moore, whose side were second-best to Evans’s Gills in a 3-0 FA Cup defeat back in December, added: “Steve does what it says on the tin. He knows what he is about and the division.

“He is a man who has amassed nearly one thousand games which is incredible.

“Steve has seen umpteen games and understands the types of games (in football) and credit to him when he reaches that milestone.

“He has had success with it and it has stood him in good stead and he is mounting another charge this season.”