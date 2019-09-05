Give Doncaster Rovers signing a break, pleads Rotherham United boss

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne has urged Millers supporters to lay off former winger Jon Taylor in Saturday's South Yorkshire derby at Doncaster Rovers.

READ MORE - Leon Wobschall grades Rotherham's transfer window

Jon Taylor playing for Doncaster against Lincoln this week.

Taylor, who left Rotherham in the summer after turning down fresh terms, faces his old side this coming weekend and Warne wants the big away following to be respectful at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Warne, who is without first-choice goalkeeper Daniel Iversen following his late call-up to the Denmark squad due to injuries, said: "I want to appeal to our fans and want us to be better people. Don't go to the game, have a few beers and then abuse one of our old players. He was a great servant who gave everything for us on a daily basis and on a performance basis, he was great.

"I offered him a contract, but he chose to leave for two reasons. I could not guarantee him to play every week and I cannot guarantee that to anyone. Also he truly believes through his own confidence and agent possibly that he could still play in the Championship and why not.

"The fact that he has got employment down at Donny down the road, so what - bless him. He deserves to earn a living.

"All the players who played for this club will always be loved by this club, I'd like to think and I do not like to our fans to think: 'oh great, we can give Tayls some.' I think it is disguesting.

"Some fans might here me say this and think I am wrong. But that is my opinion and I think I am entitled to it."