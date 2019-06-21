Grant McCann leaves Doncaster Rovers to become Hull City’s new manager

HULL CITY have confirmed the appointment of Grant McCann as their new manager – with the Ulsterman having left Doncaster Rovers after just 359 days in charge.

The Tigers’ hierarchy approached their Rovers counterparts to officially speak to McCann on Thursday afternoon, with the 39-year-old – after discussions with the Doncaster board – expressing a desire to talk with the Championship club.

I am a very ambitious person and I always have been. To be in the Championship is the next step for me, and I’m pleased to be taking that step with a great club like Hull City. Grant McCann

Rovers reluctantly acceded to his wish with McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne granted permission to hold talks with the East Yorkshire outfit, with a compensation package having now been agreed between both clubs.

McCann is Hull’s sixth different manager in the space of three years.

After agreeing a 12-month rolling contract, McCann said: “I am delighted to be here and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I am a very ambitious person and I always have been. To be in the Championship is the next step for me, and I’m pleased to be taking that step with a great club like Hull City. The KCOM Stadium is an impressive place, the training ground is excellent and there is a strong squad of players here. Hopefully we can have good times together and a successful season.”

Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam added: “Grant has been a standout candidate with a playing style and philosophy aligned to that of the Club. With a great team of existing staff in their support and of the squad too, I hope for an exciting season ahead.”

In their own statement, Rovers said they are now inviting applications for their managerial position up to Friday, June 28, with a view on making an appointment next month.

The club – whose playing staff report back for fitness training next Thursday - remain confident that there will be minimal disruption ahead of the new campaign, with the club’s pre-season itinerary already in place and being unaffected.

“The board reluctantly gave McCann permission to speak to Hull City on Thursday afternoon after an approach for his services when he expressed a desire to pursue the opportunity,” said Rovers.

That includes a warm-weather training camp in the Spanish resort of La Manga, with Rovers players and backroom staff flying out on July 1.

The club’s first friendly is at Rossington Main on July 9.