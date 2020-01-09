Grant McCann reitirates Hull City's 'not for sale' stance over midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes

HULL City manager Grant McCann has reiterated that Tigers midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes is "not for sale" this January.

The 21-year-old Portugese was the subject of a bid from MLS side New York Red Bulls late last week.

Grant McCann. PIC: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

That offer was promptly rejected by the Tigers and McCann has revealed there has been further interest in Da Silva Lopes but he is adamant Hull will not sell the midfielder in this transfer window.

Da Silva Lopes arrived from Wigan Athletic in the summer after struggling to break into the Latics' first team and has more than taken his chance in East Yorkshire, notching up 24 appearances in league and cup.

"I think there have been follow-ups but the club are not willing to sell. It’s as simple as that," said McCann.

"He’s been here for four months and he’s improving all the time. He’s gone from a year of not playing at Wigan and sometimes that can knock people.

"But what you’ve seen of Leo here is that he’s been patient and waited for his chance. He’s got in the team and he’s taken his chance.

"He’s growing every time he trains and plays. He’s getting better and better. There’s so much more to come from him."

McCann says the youngster is unfazed by the interest as Hull prepare for the visit of Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

He added: "I haven’t said a word to him, I don’t need to. I know the kid inside out, nothing like that worries him.

"When he was at Peterborough he was linked with everybody. It never bothered him. He just got on with it.

"The stance is very clear from the football club that he’s not for sale."

City are still working to bring players in before the end of the month and have shown an interest in Barnsley's Mallik Wilks.

That deal looked on course to be completed but McCann has admitted the clubs are at “a crossroads."

Hull have alternatives but the Belfast-born manager insists there is no rush.

"We’ve got different options so it’s down to us when we turn to one of them," he added.

"At the minute we’re okay, there’s no real rush. But we’re trying."

Hull have welcomed Norbert Balogh and Josh Magennis back to training this week but McCann still feels they need to bolster their attacking options.

He said: "I still think we need one to add to what we’ve got. We’re still looking."